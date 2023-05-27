Auto gets stuck in slush
Auto gets stuck in slush

May 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru:  A wheel of a passenger autorickshaw got stuck in slush caused by the damaged water pipeline near Mandi Market in Mandi Mohalla in the city and the driver struggled to remove the vehicle, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

Autorickshaw driver Ganesh told Star of Mysore:  “I had come near the market in Mandi Mohalla when one of the wheels of my vehicle got stuck in the damaged part of the pipeline covered by slush. I had to struggle to lift the wheel with the help of fellow automen nearby.”

Though the issue was brought to the notice of local elected representatives they disconnect the call, citing lame reasons. Even the Officers are not bothered about repairing the damaged pipeline, which has been severely inconveniencing motorists and pedestrians. If it is left unrepaired, what will happen next? asked auto driver Ganesh.

