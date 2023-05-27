‘Guddali Puja’ performed for Skating Rink at Hebbal

May 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Mayor Shivakumar and Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda performed ‘Guddali Puja’ for the construction of a skating rink at the ground adjacent to CITB Choultry in Hebbal Second Stage here this morning.

The rink, which is the first of its kind in the city, is 29 mts long, 62 mts wide and 4 mts in height. The entire rink will have tensile roofing. The rink also features a walkway, spectator seating arrangement and flood lights. The total cost of the project is Rs. 3.5 crore. The contract has been awarded to city-based Contractor L.G. Kumar and the works are expected to be completed in three months.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Superintending Engineer (SE) Mahesh, Executive Engineer (EE) Madhusudhan, MCC Zone-5 Development Officer Heganand, Corporators Lakshmi Shivanna and M.U. Subbaiah and others were present.