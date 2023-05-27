Free Angioplasty workshop at Jayadeva Hospital in Mysuru on June 15 and 16

May 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Coming to the aid of poor patients, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences will conduct a week-long free Angioplasty workshop at its Hospitals in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Kalaburagi from June 12 to 18 on different days.

Addressing presspersons here recently, Jayadeva Institute Director Dr. C.N. Manjunath said that Jayadeva Hospital, in association with Medtronics, USA and Dr. Govindaraju Subramani – Heart Foundation, USA, will be conducting the workshop during which 200 poor patients will undergo free Angioplasty. The workshop will take place at Bengaluru Jayadeva Hospital from June 12 to 14, at Mysuru Jayadeva Hospital on June 15 and 16 and at Kalaburagi on June 17 and 18.

All the poor patients will be inserted high quality medicated stents, he said adding that patients who have already undergone Angiogram too can benefit from this workshop.

Patients have to produce BPL Card or Low income certificate for registration, which has to be done before June 8 (10 am to 4 pm on all working days), he said.

For details, call Bengaluru Jayadeva Hospital on Ph:080-26944874 or Mob: 94808-27888; Mysuru Jayadeva on Ph: 0821- 2336255 or 2336144 or Mob: 86601-05492, Kalaburagi Jayadeva on Ph: 08472-230511 or Mob: 94821-14611.