MP visits ESI Hospital
News

May 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru:  With the ESI Hospital on KRS Road in the city getting new medical equipment worth Rs. 5 crore, MP Pratap Simha on Friday visited the Hospital for inspection.

Following the demand for Operation Theatre medical equipment, MP Pratap Simha had made efforts to get the equipment sanctioned from the Centre. The equipment now provided to the Hospital includes OT tools and sophisticated machines, Anaesthesia, Endoscopy, Laparoscopy equipment and an ENT work station. Also, a fully equipped  ambulance has been provided to the Hospital.  The MP, upon coming to know that there was shortage of Para-medical staff, said that a proposal will be sent for recruitment of more Technicians and staff in accordance  with the demand.

ESI Hospital Resident Medical Officer Dr. Chandrakala, Hospital faculty Dr. Shivakumar, Dr. Madegowda and Dr. Chandrahas, Trade Union leader Siddaraju and others were present.

