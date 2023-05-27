MP, MLA inspect Ashokapuram Railway Yard remodelling works

May 27, 2023

Works to be completed for inauguration on Aug. 15: Pratap Simha

Mysore/Mysuru: The yard remodelling of Ashokapuram Railway Station has been taken up by the South Western Railway (SWR) at an estimated cost of Rs. 30.42 crore. This is to create additional stabling lines so as to overcome the capacity constraints of Mysuru City Railway Station and to augment the berthing capacity.

MP Pratap Simha, along with Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa and senior Railway officers, inspected the progress of the works yesterday and asked the officers to complete the works by August first week so that the new station can be dedicated to the people on Aug. 15.

While Phase 1 of the yard remodelling works will cost Rs. 15.17 crore, Phase 2 will cost Rs. 13.39 crore. Another part of the work will be undertaken at a cost of Rs. 1.86 crore. Overall, the works are being undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs. 30.42 crore. Phase 1 was to be completed by February 2023 while Phase 2 was to be completed by June 2023.

The MP asked the officers not to further delay the project. As part of the remodelling works, there is a provision of three additional two platform lines in addition to the existing three lines and the construction of new platforms 4 and 5. The existing platform 1 is being extended by 87.5 mts and platform 2 and 3 by 57.5 mts.

The foot-over-bridge will be extended at a cost of Rs. 1.86 crore and the present foot-over-bridge connecting platforms 1, 2 and 3 will be extended to connect to the new platforms 4 and 5. The new foot-over-bridge will connect the outer areas of Ashokapuram towards Srirampura.

In addition to the existing ticket counter at the eastern side of the Ashokapuram Railway Station, another ticket counter will come up on the western side so that passengers arriving and departing from that side need not come all the way to the eastern side ticket counter to purchase tickets.

The aim of remodelling is to be commuter-friendly and the facilities proposed are two additional platform lines, four additional pit lines, four additional stabling lines and one additional shunting neck and facilities for watering the coaches. These facilities will decongest the existing entry and ease passenger movement.