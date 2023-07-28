Production at Silk factories to be doubled in three years: Minister K. Venkatesh

July 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh has said “The production at Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) Ltd., factories will be doubled in the next three years.”

He spoke to media persons during his visit to Silk Weaving factory on Manandavadi road in the city on Wednesday, to inspect the functioning of the facility including the weaving of silk.

“It’s my first visit to the factory as a Minister to take stock of the set up. I have started the inspection from here as it is intended to visit KSIC factories at Chamarajanagar and Ramanagara too,” said Minister Venkatesh.

To a question on the demand to start a Silk Market in Mysuru region too, he said “It has come to my notice but will look into the pros and cons, as it is also being thought over to encourage sericulture in this part of the State. Tobacco is vastly cultivated in Periyapatna, but there is a frequent demand from tobacco growers for cultivating alternative crops. If the cultivation of sericulture, which is also a commercial crop is encouraged, the farmers will be benefited.”

To another question on economically weaker sections unable to buy silk products which have become expensive, Minister Venkatesh feigned ignorance over the price of silk sarees.

“I don’t have definite information about the rates of silk sarees, but will review the possibilities of manufacturing silk sarees for a lesser price. I have heard about silk sarees priced at Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 30,000, but lack more information on this,” said Venkatesh.

On the fall in the price of raw silk, the Minister said that “There is a slight increase in the price now and better price is expected in the coming days. Hence there is no need for the farmers to worry as Karnataka Silk Marketing Board Ltd., will buy the raw silk irrespective of quality and there is no dearth of funds.”

Managing Director of KSIC V.V. Jyothsna said that “As per the directions of the Minister we are mulling over the plans to double the production by next three years. With the increase in demand, the production should be increased, hence there is a need to focus more on production which requires procurement of machines. All our products are sold due to the better demand for the same.”

KSIC has six silk shops in Mysuru city. The renovation of rented building (where KSIC has a stall) opposite Mysuru Zoo is in its final stages. At the factory, 4.5 lakh metres of silk clothes was manufactured in 2021-22, which has increased to 5.5 lakh metres in 2022-23. With this the production has increased by one lakh metres, so also the revenue which has seen a jump to Rs. 240 crore till March last against the earlier revenue of Rs. 200 crore, she added.