Rain havoc: Fire personnel ready to tackle emergency

July 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With heavy rains affecting several parts of the State, Fire and Emergency Services personnel in the district are all set to handle exigency.

Since a week, several parts of the State including Mysuru, Kodagu, Mandya and Chamarajanagar are witnessing incessant rainfall, altering the situation at prominent dams in the region like KRS in Mandya and Kabini in H.D. Kote taluk in Mysuru district, with the increase in inflow and outflow of water triggering the threat of flood.

Following copious rainfall at some parts of the State that has created floods, apart from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, Fire and Emergency Services personnel are also involved in rescue operations.

As the intensity of rain has picked up in Mysuru and surrounding districts, the Fire and Emergency Services personnel have made all the preparations to tackle emergency.

A rubber boat (dinghy) with outboard motor has been supplied to each of the fire stations in Hebbal in the city, Hunsur in the district, Hassan, Arsikere (Hassan district) and KR Pet (Mandya district). Barring the fire personnel at the Station in RBI Note Printing Factory premises in Metagalli, the personnel at 31 Stations comprising five districts have been trained in handling boats.

There are 660 personnel from 31 Fire Stations including five districts who are ready to rescue people during natural calamity. They have readied themselves with life jacket and other safety equipment.

The Fire and Emergency Services Department has implemented ‘Apathbandava,’ a project involving public to jump into rescue operations during natural calamity without waiting for NDRF platoons. Under the initiative, the Department has trained thousands of people and volunteers, including 200 in Madikeri, on how to rescue people during natural calamity.

Chief Fire Officer of Mysuru Division P.S. Jayaramaiah said that “So far no incidents of flood and natural calamity have been reported in five districts including Mysuru. Still all the arrangements have been made at Fire Stations and our personnel are ready with various types of training given to handle any emergency situation.”