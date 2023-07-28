Dasara High-Powered Committee to meet in Bengaluru on July 31
July 28, 2023

Bengaluru: With the world famous Dasara celebrations just three months away, the Dasara High- Powered Committee will meet in Bengaluru on July 31 under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah.

Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has directed the officials to issue a notification on holding the meeting at the Conference Hall of Vidhana Soudha at 4 pm on July 31. The CM has also directed the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner to issue intimation about the meeting to all the concerned well in advance  and to prepare the agenda for the meeting. The meeting also assumes significance for the fact that the CM has plans to launch the schemes announced for the district in the State Budget during Dasara itself.

Following directions from Siddharamaiah, who is bent on celebrating the Dasara, the first one after he became the Chief Minister for the second time, in a special manner, Mysuru District Incharge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa has prepared a blue print for the celebration, which will be tabled at the meeting.

The copious rainfall albeit after a delayed monsoon and    subsequent filling up of reservoirs and dams in Cauvery basin and other parts of the State, has propelled the Government to celebrate the Dasara in a grand manner that is  very much reflective of the glorious traditions of the past.

The High-Powered meeting will chalk out plans for the  Navaratri celebrations, formation of various Dasara Committees, provision of grants, measures for attracting more number of tourists and other plans.

The meeting will also decide on the personality who would be invited for inaugurating Dasara atop Chamundi Hill, it is learnt.

