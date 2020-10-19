Silk Factory contract workers stage snap stir demanding regularisation

October 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Demanding regularisation of service, contract workers of Silk Factory, under the banner of Silk Weaving Factory Employees Union, staged a snap stir in front of the factory on Manandawadi Road on Oct. 17.

Maintaining that an agreement was reached between Trade Unions and KSIC Management on appointment of kin of deceased employees on compassionate grounds, the protestors said that such appointments were suspended as the KSIC ran into losses twenty years ago.

During this period, the kin of workers who died while in service, who were supposed to be appointed on compassionate grounds, joined the factory as contract workers and have continued to do so for years without statutory benefits. But now as the KSIC is running under profit, the Government should regularise their services, they urged.

Claiming that the Court on Sept.15,2018, has ordered the KSIC to appoint 48 persons on compassionate grounds, the protestors alleged that the authorities were silent on the order and demanded that the KSIC management employ them immediately as several of them were close to maximum age limit.

Union Joint Secretary Anil Kumar led the protest.

KSIC to open six outlets at Mumbai

Even as Silk Factory contract workers went on a stir, Minister for Sericulture and Horticulture K.C. Narayanagowda visited the Silk Factory and reviewed its working.

As the protestors continued to raise slogans against the authorities and the Government, the embarrassed Minister asked the Trade Union leaders to be patient regarding their demands.

Later, speaking to presspersons, Narayanagowda said that the KSIC has planned to set up 4 to 6 showrooms in Mumbai, the commercial capital of the country.

Pointing out that Mysore Silk has gained worldwide reputation for its quality and speciality,he said that is important to promote Mysore silk on a much larger scale both internationally and domestically.

As such, four to six KSIC showrooms will be started in Mumbai for tapping the market potential for the famous Mysore Silk and other silk products of the State, he said and added that the Chief Minister has promised support for expanding the State’s silk market.

Stating that he inspected the second plant that is coming up in the Silk factory, Narayanagowda contended that Sericulturists got a good price for their silk reels from the Government during the lockdown period. Asserting that the department was ready to extend benefits to workers, including payment of wages for contract workers during lockdown period, he said that Trade Unions must be patient, as the Government was considering their demands.