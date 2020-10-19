Centre rushes High Level Central team to State

October 19, 2020

To assist in strengthening containment, infection prevention and clinical management

New Delhi: In the wake of record increase in Corona positive cases and deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has deputed a high-level Central team to Karnataka to assist in COVID-19 management.

According to a press release, team comprises of Joint Secretary (Nodal Officer for the State), one public health expert to look after the public health aspects, one clinician to look after infection prevention practices, clinical management protocol being followed by the State.

It will support the State efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. The team should also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up.

Karnataka has reported 7,43,848 total cases accounting for 10.1 per cent of the national figure. It has 11,010 cases per million population. As many as 6,20,008 patients have recovered resulting in recovery rate of 83.35 per cent. The active cases are 1,13,557 (14.1 per cent of national figure).

The State has reported a total of 10,283 fatalities, Case Fatality Rate of 1.38 per cent and 152 deaths per million population. The Test Per Million (TPM) is 95,674 and Positivity Rate is pegged at 11.5 per cent.

As an ongoing effort to strengthen efforts of various State/Union Territory Governments for COVID management, the Central Government has been deputing teams from time to time to get a first hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any.