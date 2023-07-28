Resume Mysore Export Centre works, urges MIA

July 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Highlighting the long-pending proposal to build a Mysore Export Centre in Hebbal Industrial Area on the city outskirts, a delegation of Mysore Industries Association (MIA) recently met Dr. Selva Kumar, the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce, Karnataka, and Chairman of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB).

The meeting took place at Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre in Bengaluru, and the delegation comprised MIA Chairman Vasu, Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain, Jt. Secretary Satish, Treasurer Shreeshaila Ramannavar, and members of Skill Committee Ananthashayana, Ritesh Gowda, Girish Halaguru and Subramanian.

Although the project contractor, who was awarded the contract in 2019, was supposed to complete construction by 2021, the building is still not fully completed. Therefore, the delegation urged the intervention of the Department of Industries and Commerce, along with KIADB Chairman, Dr. Selva Kumar, to re-initiate the construction work.

Deposit contribution project

Regarding the Mysore Export Centre, the nodal agency VTPC has already received Rs. 1 crore from the State Government, Rs. 3 crore from the Central Government, and Rs. 50 lakh from the MIA back in 2018 through the deposit contribution project.

On March 9, 2022, the then Additional Chief Secretary, Ramana Reddy, had ordered resumption of construction work, but it has been delayed, the delegation told Dr. Selva Kumar.

MIA has taken up construction of Mysore Export Centre, which will be spread over 2,019 sq.mts. area with a built-up area of 2,520 sq. mts. and will have four floors. The Centre, when completed, will facilitate seminars, workshops, and showcase the region’s products on a permanent basis. It will also provide assistance for export promotional activities under one roof.

Boost to exports

The Technical Consultancy Services Organisation of Karnataka (Tecsok) has prepared the project report. According to stakeholders, once the Mysore Export Centre comes up, it will be the State’s first full-fledged centre. The export market turnover in Mysuru is expected to increase in leaps and bounds.

There are more than 50,000 industries in and around Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar, which have tremendous potential to achieve optimum growth in exports. 45 percent of the export market is generated from small scale industries, making it a major job-providing sector, said stakeholders.

Apart from Mysuru’s traditional products like agarbathi, handicrafts, silk, sandalwood oil, and other industrial products such as filaments, tyres and tubes, rubber, polymer, structural plywood boards, medical equipment, paints, mechanical, pharmaceuticals, paper, animal feed, adhesives, garments, fabrics, telecom products, granite, food products, software, flavours and essence, and enzymes are the major products exported to the world market.