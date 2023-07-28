Car plunges into VC Canal in Mandya: Missing driver’s body found

July 28, 2023

Mandya: The body of the driver, which was untraceable after the car he was driving plunged into the VC Canal yesterday, has been traced this morning.

The deceased is Lokesh and the incident had taken place near Thibbanahalli in Mandya taluk.

Eyewitnesses had stated that Lokesh lost control of the car, which veered off the road and plunged into the Canal and submerged rapidly as the VC Canal is full to the brim with water being released into the Canal. Lack of protective barrier played a significant role in the accident.

Though expert swimmers and divers launched a search operation to trace Lokesh or his body, they were unable to locate him due to strong current. The search operation was suspended at about 8.30 pm yesterday and was resumed this morning. The search team finally traced the body of Lokesh near the bridge of the VC Canal, which is at a distance from the accident spot.

Meanwhile, villagers and activists called for immediate construction of protective barriers along the Canal to prevent further accidents and loss of lives.