Parents beware!

July 28, 2023

School student named in FIR for causing accident

Underaged boy’s father also booked

Mysore/Mysuru: A 15-year-old school boy, who is accused of causing an accident, resulting in an Engineering student sustaining serious injuries, has been named in the First Information Report (FIR).

According to V.V. Puram Traffic Police, the accused minor, who had brought a four-wheeler inside the SJCE campus, rammed into 19-year-old Manan Arya’s two-wheeler from the rear. Police said Manan Arya, an Engineering student at SJCE and a resident of Ramanuja Road, has been hospitalised with serious head injuries as well as a fracture.

Police have taken up a case against the minor driver after the victim’s father lodged a complaint with V.V. Puram Traffic Police.

Inspector Prasanna said that a case has been registered against the minor student for causing the accident and also against his father, the RC owner of the car, for allowing his underage son to drive the vehicle.