3-day lecture-interaction with Dr. Purushothama Bilimale

July 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Kalasuruchi has organised a three-day lecture-cum-interaction on ‘Kannada Language, Literature and Culture’ with Dr. Purushothama Bilimale at Suruchi Rangamane, Kuvempunagar, at 6.30 pm on July 28, 29 and 30.

Samvahana Trust

A lecture on ‘Badalaguthiruva Sahityada Vidyamanagalu’ by noted thinker and retired Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Professor Dr. Purushothama Bilimale has also been organised by Samvahana Trust on July 30 at 11 am at Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Bhavan near JSS Hospital, M.G. Road.

MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah will inaugurate the programme. Dr. Bilimale will deliver the lecture and interact with the gathering.

Additional Regional Commissioner, Mysuru division, P. Shivaraj, will be the chief guest. President of Samvahana Trust D.N. Lokappa will preside.

Samvahana Trust that was established in the year 2009 has been continuously organising several programmes related to literature, cultural and scientific temperaments. It has the major ambition of building a Book Park in city.

In the coming days, student lecture programmes will be organised at Colleges to create scientific awareness among students. The students, teachers and resource persons will be a part of the lectures. Special prizes will be given to the students.

Dr. Purushothama Bilimale hails from Bilimale in Dakshina Kannada. He completed MA in Kannada with first rank and then went onto get a Ph.D in “Sulya Parisarada Gowda Jananga.”

After working from 1979 till 1991 as a teacher in various Colleges, he joined Hampi University and rose to become a Professor. He was the Head of the Department of Folklore, Karnataka Janapada Academy. He joined JNU’s Department of Kannada Studies and retired as a Professor.