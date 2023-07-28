Ban entry of students sans helmet: Mysuru DC instructs Colleges

July 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Every student, riding a two-wheeler to college, be it a Government College or a private one, should compulsorily wear helmet. Those coming to the college on two-wheelers without wearing a helmet should not be allowed to enter the college premises and the College Management should implement this rule as per the law, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra.

Presiding over a meeting of Road Safety Committee organised at the Office of the Department of Sainik Welfare & Resettlement in city recently, the DC said that incidents of students not following traffic rules and riding two-wheelers in a rash and negligent manner were increasing in College campuses and added that the College Administration should issue instructions to their students to compulsorily wear helmet, while entering the College campus on their two-wheelers.

Additional SP Dr. B.N. Nandini, who also spoke said, “Every two-wheeler rider should be instructed to keep two helmets so that it will come in handy when they take a pillion rider.”

A meeting with cab drivers, Presidents of Truck Drivers and Owners Association should be called and instructions should be given to follow rules during night travel and there should be two drivers in trucks plying during night-times, the ASP added.

As road accidents will increase during rains, the ASP instructed the MCC officials to take steps to maintain road humps and put in place safety regulations and call tenders at the earliest to complete the pending road works.

Dr. Nandini also instructed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to install multiple sign-boards where road works were going on and also take precautionary steps to avoid dangers while taking up road works.

Officials of various Departments were present at the meeting chaired by the DC.