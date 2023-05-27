IPL betting: Youth murdered, cops arrest 10 swiftly

May 27, 2023

Bharathinagar: A 30-year-old youth was brutally murdered over Indian Premier League (IPL) betting row, at Borapura Colony near Bharathinagar on Thursday (May 25) evening. Maddur Police have arrested 10 accused in the case.

Puneeth, son of Rajendra of Chikkarasinakere village, is the deceased. He was into IPL betting along with his friends, but had to pay with his life, for intervening in the monetary dispute between his friend Darshan and another person identified as Sharath, over betting money.

Darshan and Sharath had placed bets and the former had won the betting. However, Sharath was dilly-dallying to pay the amount agreed upon during betting. Irked Darshan had sought the help of Puneeth to get the betting amount from Sharath. Puneeth called Sharath over cellphone, only to pick up a quarrel. Sharath in a fit of rage asked Puneeth about his location and the latter dared the former to come near the canal road at Borapura Colony.

Enraged Sharath rushed to the spot along with his friends Manju alias Dodda Manja, B. L. Manja, Sumanth, all totalling 10 persons. He picked up a wordy duel again with Puneeth and Darshan, before assaulting the duo with clubs and other lethal weapons. The seriously injured Puneeth was rushed to Government Hospital at K. M. Doddi for administering first-aid and was later shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru, where he succumbed after a while.

Acting under the directions of Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Yatish, Additional Superintendent of Police C.E. Thimmaiah and Dy.SP Naveen Kumar, a Special Police Team led by Maddur Police Inspector Santosh arrested all the 10 accused in the case.