Varsity postpones degree semester exams to Sept. 13

September 3, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Authorities of University of Mysore (UoM) have postponed the Degree semester exams, which were to commence from today. The exams will now begin from Sept. 13 and the exam time-table will be announced soon, according to UoM circular issued yesterday.

Registrar (Evaluation) Dr. A.P. Jnana Prakash in the circular has stated that the 6th Semester (CBSC/Non CBSC-Freshers), 2nd Semester (CBSC-Repeaters) and 2nd, 4th and 6th Semester (Non-CBSC-Repeaters) Degree exams have been postponed and the exams will be held from Sept. 13. The decision in this regard was taken following orders from the Varsity Vice-Chancellor, he added.

Pointing out that the exams were not postponed following protest by the students yesterday, Registrar Dr. Jnana Prakash clarified that the exams were postponed as Principals of various Colleges had said that holding written exams as soon as practicals would exert pressure on the minds of students and had urged to hold the written exams after a few days.