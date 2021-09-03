Varsity postpones degree semester exams to Sept. 13
News

Varsity postpones degree semester exams to Sept. 13

September 3, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Authorities of University of Mysore (UoM) have postponed the Degree semester exams, which were to commence from today. The exams will now begin from Sept. 13 and the exam time-table will be announced soon, according to UoM circular issued yesterday.

Registrar (Evaluation) Dr. A.P. Jnana Prakash in the circular has stated that the 6th Semester (CBSC/Non CBSC-Freshers), 2nd Semester (CBSC-Repeaters) and 2nd, 4th and 6th Semester (Non-CBSC-Repeaters) Degree exams have been postponed and the exams will be held from Sept. 13. The decision in this regard was taken following orders from the Varsity Vice-Chancellor, he added.

Pointing out that the exams were not postponed following protest by the students yesterday, Registrar Dr. Jnana Prakash clarified that the exams were postponed as Principals of various Colleges had said that holding written exams as soon as practicals would exert pressure on the minds of students and had urged to hold the written exams after a few days.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching