Tickets to only those who have worked among people: BJP leaders

Mysuru: Stating that the BJP will issue tickets to only those who have worked among the people, MLA and former Minister C.T. Ravi has appealed the party workers to work hard for ensuring victory in the MCC polls.

Addressing party workers at Rajendra Kalamandira on Ramanuja road here yesterday, Ravi said that the BJP has its own formula for winning local body polls in the State which is crucial for the Lok Sabha polls.

Regretting the trend among party workers to send good morning, good night and other useless messages in order to attract the attention of the leaders in the wake of the Urban Local Body polls, Ravi maintained that only those who have strived hard for the party and built a good organisational base will be issued tickets.

Pointing out that ticket aspirants should first apply to the respective ward committee, he said that those applicants who have a good prospect of winning will be given top-most priority in the selection of candidates.

Senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa in his address, said the BJP should win the MCC polls, which is crucial for the Lok Sabha polls, considering the fact that the BJP represents Mysuru LS seat.

Stating that the party will field candidates in all the 65 MCC wards, Eshwarappa asked party activists to work for the party even if they don’t get tickets.

MP Pratap Simha, MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra, State BJP Secretary M. Rajendra, former Minister Lakshman Savadi, City BJP President Dr.B.H. Manjunath, District President Kote M. Shivanna, leaders Raghu Kautilya, Narayanaswamy and others were present.