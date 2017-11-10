Tipu Express – Is it really Superfast?

Sir,

Recently many trains were given Superfast status with no reduction in travel time, rather increase in fare. It was done long ago for the popular Tipu Express running between Bengaluru-Mysuru. During initial days of Bengaluru-Mysuru Broad Gauge track, Tipu Express without having superfast status was covering the distance in 2 hours.

Later on, after introduction of Shatabdi, it was delayed to 2hrs 20 mins and Shatabdi was made to cover in 2 hours. This was also due to crossing with Shatabdi where Tipu had to wait for 5-10 mins.

Now even with double track and without crossing, Tipu Express is made to take 2hrs 30 mins officially and given Superfast status with 15 rupees extra.

Additional stoppages are also introduced. It is made to wait at Kengeri / Nayandanahalli where it can reach within 2hrs.

Now the question is: Does Tipu Express deserve Superfast status? With double track and with Electric Engine shortly, it can cover the distance in 2hrs or even 2hrs 10 mins. The journey time needs to be reduced or Superfast status needs to be taken away.

Likewise, Shatabdi timing can also be reduced to 1hr 50 mins instead of current 2 hours. Even Shatabdi is made to wait at Binny Mills after reaching there in 1hr 45 to 1hr 50 mins.

MP Pratap Simha has to take up this with Railway Ministry. People talk about High Speed Rail and Expressway between two cities when there is lot of scope of improvement in current services.

– Vasanth, Mysuru, 8.11.2017

