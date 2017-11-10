Tipu Express – Is it really Superfast?

Sir,
Recently many trains were given Superfast status with no reduction in travel time, rather increase in fare. It was done long ago for the popular Tipu Express running between Bengaluru-Mysuru. During initial days of Bengaluru-Mysuru Broad Gauge track, Tipu Express without having superfast status was covering the distance in 2 hours.
Later on, after introduction of Shatabdi, it was delayed to 2hrs 20 mins and Shatabdi was made to cover in 2 hours. This was also due to crossing with Shatabdi where Tipu had to wait for 5-10 mins.
Now even with double track and without crossing, Tipu Express is made to take 2hrs 30 mins officially and given Superfast status with 15 rupees extra.
Additional stoppages are also introduced. It is made to wait at Kengeri / Nayandanahalli where it can reach within 2hrs.
Now the question is: Does Tipu Express deserve Superfast status? With double track and with Electric Engine shortly, it can cover the distance in 2hrs or even 2hrs 10 mins. The journey time needs to be reduced or Superfast status needs to be taken away.
Likewise, Shatabdi timing can also be reduced to 1hr 50 mins instead of current 2 hours. Even Shatabdi is made to wait at Binny Mills after reaching there in 1hr 45 to 1hr 50 mins.
MP Pratap Simha has to take up this with Railway Ministry. People talk about High Speed Rail and Expressway between two cities when there is lot of scope of improvement in current services.
– Vasanth, Mysuru, 8.11.2017
ಹೌದು,ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಎಕ್ಸಪ್ರೆಸ್ ಟ್ರೈನ್ಗಳು ಕೆಲವು ನಿಲ್ದಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅನವಶ್ಯಕ ವಿಳಂಬ ಮಾಡಲಾಗುತ್ತೆ ಉದಾಹಾರಣೆಗೆ ಮುನಿಯಾದುರೈ ಎಕ್ಸ್ಪ್ರೆಸ್ ಮೂರು ನಿಲುಗಡೆ ಅಂತ ಹೇಳಿಕೊಂಡು,ರಾಮನಗರ,ನಾಯಂಡಹಳ್ಳಿ,ಇಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಳಂಬ ಮಾಡಲಾಗುತ್ತೆ ಸರಿ ಸುಮಾರು ಎಲ್ಲಾ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣದಲ್ಲೂ ನಿಲ್ಲುತ್ತೆ ಮೈಸೂರಿನಿಂದ ಮದ್ಯಾಹ್ನ ಮೂಮೂರುವರೆಗೆ ಹೊರಟು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರನ್ನ6.35 ,ಕ್ಕೆ ತಲುಪುತ್ತೆ
I agree with this. I boarded tippu express on last Thursday at 3:20pm in kengeri station and reached Mysore junction at 5:40. How is that considered as superfast? That’s almost 2hr 40mins from majestic station. People have to raise their voice against this.
Any claims about the name “Tippu’ has to be a giant lie!
I do agree with other readers. Either it is half way faster, and remaining journey is as good as traveling like in a passenger trains.
From Kengeri to Bengalore station sometimes take an hour reach, because train have to be stopped in between and waiting for signals.
Important trains in the mornings and in the evening should be running on-time, so that passengers can reach the destination to work or home quickly.
Hope double track and electrification will give a new advantage to trains, and running on schedule between every station.
Another request to Railways is to extend all Mysore trains to Krishnarajapuram station in Bengaluru as final destination, as City is expanding like anything, so that all passengers don’t have to get off in Bengalore City station, and continue their journey, and city traffic around railway station will be less.
Hold at Binny Mills and Hold at Kengeri/ Nayandahalli ? Sounds like 1950s, when every steam engine express trains used these 2 as mandatory hold ups for 20-40 minutes, resulting in the loss of the connection to Bangalore-Madras trains for years and then this train timing was changed, but these 2 hold ups continued.
Reading from abroad,and reading about the boasts of Modi and others that India is indeed is fast becoming a developed country, I could only laugh at this idiocy!! Look at what China has achieved in terms of their fast trains in Shanghai. That is what being a super power.
The author of this letter suggests that the diance between Mysore-Bangalore by these trains should be covered just under 2 hours. That is slow by European comparison where this distance would be covered in 1 hour by fast trains and 1 hour 20 mins by express trains.
India against demonstrates that it is a typical third world country.
I usually board the 11:30 Am tippu super fast from Mysore junction, the worst part of the journey is the time taken from kengeri to ksr majestic station which is about 45 to 50 minutes. also the increase in fare and train status change to express / super fast is not justified. for example talguppa passenger (now called as express) takes 3 hours plus to reach Mysore from ksr and the tickets are charged at 60rs which does not make any sense.