Tipu Jayanti Row: Court grants anticipatory bail to BJP leaders

Mysuru: A city Court has granted anticipatory bail to BJP leaders and workers who were booked by the Lakshmipuram Police in connection with the protests against Tipu Jayanti Celebration in the city nearly three years ago.

The Lakshmipuram Police had booked 20 BJP leaders and workers for protesting near the DC’s office on Nov. 11, 2015 violating the rules.

Those booked included leaders Arun Kumar Gowda, Mallappa Gowda, Somasundaram, Jogi Manju, Anand, M. Satish, K. Devaraj, Hemant Kumar Gowda, M.K. Premkumar, Pradeep Kumar, Muralidhar, Rajendrababu, K.R. Pradeep, M.Shivakumar, Giridhar, Jagadeesh, Manjunath and Rakesh Bhat.

The Court had issued summons to the accused about six months ago, following which they moved the Court seeking bail.

The Second Additional District and Sessions Court which heard the plea, granted anticipatory bail to all those booked by the Police.