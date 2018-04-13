Advocate who assaulted cop gets bail
Mysuru:  The advocate, who had allegedly assaulted a City Armed Reserve (CAR) Police Constable, who was deployed for security at the City Court Complex on the night of Apr. 11 has been granted bail.

The advocate is Andani, a resident of Ashoka Road in city and the Constable is Sheik Sadiq.

According to Lakshmipuram Inspector Mahadeva Shetty, Advocate Andani had consumed liquor in the Court Complex premises and picked up a fight with Constable Sadiq over opening of the gate and assaulted Sadiq, thus preventing a Policeman from discharging his duties.

Later, both Andani and Sadiq were subjected to medical tests at K.R. Hospital.

The Police had registered a case under IPC Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

Police said that according to the medical test report from K.R. Hospital, it was confirmed that Andani had consumed liquor in excess and had assaulted the Constable. Inspector Mahadeva Shetty told SOM that a few advocates had the habit of bringing liquor to the Court complex premises and consume it. “The incident will be brought to the notice of the District Sessions Judge and steps will be taken to prevent advocates from consuming liquor inside the Court ,” he said.

