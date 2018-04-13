MICAns win overall championship at Vidwath Fest
News

MICAns win overall championship at Vidwath Fest

Mysuru:  MICA – Mysore Institute of Commerce and Arts students have won overall championship at Vidwath fest held at Vidyavardhaka College.  

The winners are: K.V. Samanvitha of III B.Com – first place in International Business; K. Nayan of III BBM – Best Entrepreneur; Muthalib, Md. Rouhan and Roshan Ashpal of I BBA – first place in Mad Ads; Sareen Khan and Gagandeep Krishna of I BBA  – first place in HR; Ayush Darla and Yash S. Jain of III B.Com – first place in Finance; Amruth Appachu and Arpitha Ashok of I B.Com – second place in Marketing. The winners were given trophies, certificates and cash prize.

Nitesh Vijin of  I BBA won first prize in photography event at Yuvraja’s College Yurekha Fest.

Picture right shows (sitting from left – top row): Roshan Ashpal, Darshan Jain, Druval Patel, Dheeraj;
front row: Rabiya Afdiya, Arjun Singh Omkar, Md. Rouhan, C.K. Muthalib, Rathan Singh and Ameena.

Win prizes at IGNITE

MICA students won two out of three prizes at District-level Marketing and Communication fest IGNITE organised by Vidya Vikas First Grade College. First prize was won by Dheeraj, Arjun Singh Omkar, Darshan Jain, Rathan Singh and Dhruval Patel;  Second prize by Ameena, Afdiya Rabiya, Md. Rouhan, C.K. Muthalib and Roshan Ashpal.

The winners were awarded certificates, trophies and cash prize.

April 13, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching