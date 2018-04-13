MICAns win overall championship at Vidwath Fest

Mysuru: MICA – Mysore Institute of Commerce and Arts students have won overall championship at Vidwath fest held at Vidyavardhaka College.

The winners are: K.V. Samanvitha of III B.Com – first place in International Business; K. Nayan of III BBM – Best Entrepreneur; Muthalib, Md. Rouhan and Roshan Ashpal of I BBA – first place in Mad Ads; Sareen Khan and Gagandeep Krishna of I BBA – first place in HR; Ayush Darla and Yash S. Jain of III B.Com – first place in Finance; Amruth Appachu and Arpitha Ashok of I B.Com – second place in Marketing. The winners were given trophies, certificates and cash prize.

Nitesh Vijin of I BBA won first prize in photography event at Yuvraja’s College Yurekha Fest.

Win prizes at IGNITE

MICA students won two out of three prizes at District-level Marketing and Communication fest IGNITE organised by Vidya Vikas First Grade College. First prize was won by Dheeraj, Arjun Singh Omkar, Darshan Jain, Rathan Singh and Dhruval Patel; Second prize by Ameena, Afdiya Rabiya, Md. Rouhan, C.K. Muthalib and Roshan Ashpal.

The winners were awarded certificates, trophies and cash prize.