Mysuru: City Social Worker Shantha Girigowda will be conferred ‘Maryada Sahadharmini’ award at a programme organised by Prof. N. Girigowda Fans Association at M. Venkatakrishnaiah Hall, Sarada Vilas Law College, Krishnamurthypuram at 4.30 pm tomorrow (April 14).

Vijayanagar Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple Founder Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji will inaugurate the programme.

Veteran writer Dr. C.P. Krishna Kumar will preside. Poetess Dr. Latha Rajashekar will confer the award.