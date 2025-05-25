Tiranga Yatra bike rally taken out in Chamaraja Constituency

May 25, 2025

Mysuru: Following the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ against Pakistani terrorists and to honour our soldiers, who took part in the Operation, hundreds of BJP and JD(S) workers, holding National Flag, took out a Tiranga Yatra bike rally at V.V. Mohalla in Chamaraja Constituency here yesterday.

The bike rally, led by former MP Prathap Simha, City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra and BJP leader Dr. Shushrutha Gowda, which began in front of V.V. Puram Police Station, passed through Temple Road, Matrumandali Circle, Kalidasa Road, Panchavati Circle and Gokulam Main Road, before culminating at the starting point.

BJP and JD(S) leaders SBM Manju, Prashanth Gowda, Sriram, Prema Shankaregowda, K.T. Cheluvegowda, Dinesh Gowda, Puneeth, Yogeesh, Krishnappa, Manu, Shivaramu, Nikhil, Hanumanthu, ex-servicemen, members & office-bearers of various organisations, BJP & JD(S) leaders and members of the public took part in the rally.