Family dies in suicide pact as eldest daughter marries her lover

May 25, 2025

H.D. Kote: A man, his wife and his youngest daughter ended their lives by allegedly jumping into a reservoir after the eldest daughter eloped from home and married her lover. The incident took place at Hebbal Reservoir near H.D. Kote yesterday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Mahadevaswamy (55), his wife Manjula (42) and youngest daughter Harshitha (20), residents of Divers Colony at Boodanur village in the taluk.

Police said that Mahadevaswamy, fearing taunting words from his neighbours and relatives after his eldest daughter married against his wish, got a four-page death note written by his youngest daughter, jumped into the reservoir after tying a creeper to the legs of his wife and youngest daughter and ended their lives.

Mahadevaswamy was into real estate business and used to broker agricultural lands for lease to those needed and he himself had taken a land on lease and was into agriculture also. Before ending his life, Mahadevaswamy had cleared the debt to whoever he owed, paying them through PhonePe and GPay.

He had also called a few of his relatives over the phone to invite them to his house on Sunday. Police also said that Mahadevaswamy has also mentioned in the death note about, who should inherit his four acre land and other properties , after his death.

Two teams of Fire and Emergency Services personnel from Hunsur and H.D. Kote, who were summoned to the spot, conducted a search operation for more than an hour and fished out the three bodies.

The bodies were then shifted to H.D. Kote General Hospital, where post-mortem was conducted and the bodies were handed over to the relatives. The last rites was performed at the family’s farm land at Boodanur yesterday evening.

H.D. Kote Town Police have registered a case.

H.D. Kote Fire Station Officer Somanna, Hunsur Assistant Fire Station Officer K.C. Satish ans staff Ravi, Prasad, Ranjith, Dinesh, Sangamesh Rahul, Balakrishna, Vinay Kumar, Ganesh, Ashok, Vishal and Manju, H.D. Kote Circle Inspector Gangadhar, Sub-Inspector Chikkanayaka, Suresh and staff were present.