CM inaugurates nine new Indira Canteens

Mysuru: In an effort for strengthening the network of Indira Canteens, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated nine Indira Canteens that are newly set up across Mysuru district, at a programme marking the inauguration of Indira Canteen on Ashram Road in Hinkal here yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddaramaiah said that Indira Canteens are part of food subsidisation programme of the State Government. Pointing out that Indira Canteens offer breakfast, lunch and dinner at very low price, he said that this scheme is highly beneficial to the poor, the working class and the like.

Recalling that Indira Canteens were started in the State in 2017 when he was the Chief Minister for the first time, he said that during his second term as the CM, he was inaugurating as many as nine more Indira Canteens in Mysuru district, including four in Mysuru city. This apart, it has been planned to set up 184 such canteens across the State in the near future, in order to strengthen the network, he added.

Maintaining that the food served at Indira Canteens were good in quality and he too has tasted it, the CM said that the very purpose of the canteens was to ensure that nobody starve for want of food.

Stating that Hinkal gave him political strength, the CM announced that he was committed for integrated development of the locality in stages. MLA G.T. Devegowda who presided, said that the conversion of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) into Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) is a good decision and the Government’s vision of a planned city is welcome. He urged the CM to form Greater Mysuru in the interests of the city.

Siddaramaiah and MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah handed over a hearse van worth Rs. 9 lakh to Hinkal residents on the occasion.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Municipal Administration Minister Rahim Khan, MLAs Tanveer Sait, D. Ravishankar, A.S. Ponnanna and K. Harish Gowda, MLCs D. Thimmaiah and Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, leaders Rakesh Papanna and others were present.

Location of new Indira canteens

Maharani’s Commerce and Management College for Women on Valmiki Road in Paduvarahalli, beside the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office at Siddarthanagar, APMC yard, Bandipalya on Nanjangud Road, Ashram Road in Hinkal on Hunsur Road, near APMC at Bannur, B.M. Road in Periyapatna, near the IB on H.B. Road at Saragur, opposite Javaregowda Layout on Bogadi-Hinkal Road stretch of Ring Road and at Rammanahalli-Mahadevapura Main Road.