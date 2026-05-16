Snake in kitchen rescued

May 16, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Herpetologist Snake Shyam rescued a snake from a house at Hosahalli in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district on Thursday.

The cobra, which is aged about one-and-a-half year, was spotted in the tray containing kitchen utensils. The reptile was rescued and taken in a plastic container, much to the relief of the occupants of the house.

To create awareness among people, Shyam told Star of Mysore that he has rescued nine baby Russell’s viper snakes and 18 of cobras. Hence, it is not advised to leave footwear outside the house and better fix light bulbs with adequate brightness outside the house.

During hot weather condition, the snakes slither out of their habitats in search of cold places, while during cold, they settle in warm places. In such conditions, any encounter with venomous snakes may prove life threatening.