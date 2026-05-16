Krishnaraja MLA Srivatsa adopts EV travel
News

Krishnaraja MLA Srivatsa adopts EV travel

May 16, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to conserve petrol and diesel in the wake of the West Asia crisis, Krishnaraja Constituency MLA T.S. Srivatsa has announced that he will stop using his diesel car and switch to electric vehicles for his daily travel.

Speaking to reporters at his office yesterday, Srivatsa said that he would commute on an electric scooter from his office in Agrahara to various engagements within the Constituency. For longer trips to Bengaluru and other places, he said, he would use a friend’s electric car.

“In this way, I will strictly follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice,” Srivatsa said.

Stating that cars should not be used merely for the convenience of a single person, the MLA urged people to make greater use of public transport wherever possible.

“Only then can the country overcome the fuel crisis it is currently facing,” he added.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching