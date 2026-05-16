Krishnaraja MLA Srivatsa adopts EV travel

May 16, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to conserve petrol and diesel in the wake of the West Asia crisis, Krishnaraja Constituency MLA T.S. Srivatsa has announced that he will stop using his diesel car and switch to electric vehicles for his daily travel.

Speaking to reporters at his office yesterday, Srivatsa said that he would commute on an electric scooter from his office in Agrahara to various engagements within the Constituency. For longer trips to Bengaluru and other places, he said, he would use a friend’s electric car.

“In this way, I will strictly follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice,” Srivatsa said.

Stating that cars should not be used merely for the convenience of a single person, the MLA urged people to make greater use of public transport wherever possible.

“Only then can the country overcome the fuel crisis it is currently facing,” he added.