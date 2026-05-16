Midnight rain fury batters Mysuru

May 16, 2026

Hundreds of trees uprooted; 82 electric poles crash

Pre-monsoon rains to stay till May 20

Mysore/Mysuru: After enduring extreme heat for nearly two months, Mysureans finally heaved a sigh of relief as Mysuru district, especially Mysuru taluk, received copious rainfall in spells beginning shortly after last midnight, though cloudy weather prevailed throughout the day.

A sudden downpour around 12.32 am woke many residents from their sleep. Though the rain subsided briefly, heavy showers resumed around 2.30 am, keeping many households awake. The thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning and cloudbursts, caused extensive damage across Mysuru taluk, including Mysuru city.

KSNDMC data

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Mysuru district received 2.5 mm of fairly widespread rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on May 16. Doora village in Mysuru taluk recorded the highest rainfall at 51 mm.

While 5.5 mm rainfall was recorded at the rain gauge installed at the Naganahalli Agricultural Research Station (Organic Farming Research Station), its Udbur Centre on the Mysuru-H.D. Kote Road recorded 51 mm of rainfall.

Trees uprooted

Hundreds of trees were uprooted in villages and localities, including Varuna hobli, Bannur Road, Bhugathagalli, Marashettihalli, Hadajana, Devalapura, Vajamangala, Varuna village, Dillalli, Suttur Road, Nadanahalli, Alanahalli and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar.

On the Mysuru-Bannur Road, several trees fell on both sides of the stretch from Vajamangala Circle to Bhugathagalli Gate, disrupting traffic movement and forcing the Police to regulate vehicular flow. A huge banyan tree at Vajamangala Circle was also uprooted due to strong winds.

More than 20 trees were uprooted at K.R. Srinivasan IPS Nagar off the Outer Ring Road (ORR), with branches of several trees collapsing. A portion of the country-tiled roof of a house was also blown away in the heavy rain.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported as traffic movement was minimal during the night hours.

CESC heavily hit

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) suffered major losses, with preliminary reports indicating that 82 electric poles had collapsed across the taluk. A transformer was also partially damaged after being struck by lightning. As a result, several villages in & around Mysuru were plunged into darkness, affecting power supply to irrigation pump sets as well.

Pre-monsoon rain

According to Dr. G.V. Sumanth Kumar, Technical Officer at the Agro-Meteorological Field Unit (AMFU) of the Organic Farming Research Station, Naganahalli (OFRSN), Mysuru, the rainfall was part of the pre-monsoon activity expected to continue till May 20.

With the southwest monsoon likely to hit Kerala around May 26, Karnataka is expected to receive monsoon rains two or three days later. He said, pre-monsoon showers, including light rain during daytime and heavier rainfall during evening hours, are likely in the coming days.

RI, VAO instructed

Mysuru Tahsildar K.M. Mahesh Kumar said, no major damage had been reported so far. However, Revenue Inspectors (RI) and Village Administrative Officers (VAO) have been instructed to assess the damage in their respective jurisdictions.

MCC limits

Within Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits, personnel attached to three Abhaya teams (Abhaya 1, Abhaya 2 and Abhaya 3) cleared fallen trees on Vishwamanava Double Road near S. Nijalingappa Circle (Vijaya Bank Circle) in Kuvempunagar, Ramakrishnanagar, J.P. Nagar, Vivekananda Circle and Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram, besides clearing two trees in Siddartha Layout.

Trees fall on ORR

There were also reports of trees falling on the median of the Outer Ring Road, while several signboards collapsed due to strong winds. Makeshift tea stalls and fast-food outlets also suffered considerable damage in the rain.

Doora records highest rainfall at 51 mm

Doora village in Mysuru taluk recorded the highest rainfall of 51 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on May 16.

In neighbouring Mandya district, Chikkankanahalli in Srirangapatna taluk received 40 mm of rainfall. Maldare in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district recorded 32.5 mm rainfall, while Chikkati in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district received 30.5 mm rainfall, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).