Anubhava Mantapa at Bidar to be completed next year: CM

May 25, 2025

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Anubhava Mantapa being built at Basavakalyan in Bidar district at a cost of Rs. 600 crore will be completed and dedicated to the public next year.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day ‘Namma Basava Jayanti-2025,’ organised jointly by Basava Balagagala Okkuta, Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha and Veerashaiva-Lingayat associations and organisations at Kalamandira here yesterday.

Pointing out that as the Chief Minister earlier, he had formed a committee headed by veteran Littérateur G.R. Channabasappa (Go.Ru. Channabasappa) on the construction of Anubhava Mantapa, Siddaramaiah said now the Anubhava Mantapa will be inaugurated next year after completion.

Maintaining that the aspirations of Basavanna and the Vachanakaars of the 12th century have been incorporated in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Constitution, the CM said that Dr. Ambedkar had thoroughly read Basavanna’s preachings and messages and as such they have found place in the Constitution. Stressing on the need for everyone to read the Constitution, he contended that everyone of us will survive if we save the Constitution.

Noting that Basavanna must be revered by all sections and communities of the society, Siddaramaiah observed that Basavanna does not belong to one community and he belongs to all. Asserting that Basavanna’s Anubhava Mantapa was indeed the Parliament then, he said that the Mantapa incorporated real democracy, gender equality, social equality and openness.

“Basavadi Sharanas walked the talk. They created a revolution of sorts for building a casteless and classless society. They also fought against inequality. Their experiences have turned into Vachanas. Vachana and Dasa Sahitya have become the milestones of Kannada Literature”, the CM said and expressed regret that the caste system is still very much alive in the society.

Recalling his childhood days, Siddaramaiah said he directly got admitted to fifth standard without studying classes one to four. Pointing out that he joined the school only because of the pressure exerted by the then schoolmaster Rajappa (Rajappa Meshtru), he recollected his journey from being a student to becoming the Chief Minister. He further said that if not for Rajappa Meshtru, he would not have joined the school and later on would not have become a lawyer, a legislator, a Minister and Chief Minister twice.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa in his address, said that the caste and community system still prevails in the society, despite strong laws. This has been destroying the societal harmony, he opined and added that humanity is haunted by atrocities against women, gender discrimination, untouchability and such other social ills.

Stating that Basavanna strived for building an equal society, he stressed on the need for spreading the principles and messages of Basavanna among the society. He further said that Buddha, Basava and Dr. Ambedkar are the key pillars of the society, who have earned global recognition for their principles and thoughts. Their preachings have brought about a change in the society, he added.

MLA G.T. Devegowda said that the Human Rights announced by the United Nations Organisation (UNO) are mostly based on the teachings of Basavanna’s Anubhava Mantapa and Vachanas. Basavanna’s social revolution in the 12th century, brought about a complete transformation in the society, which is still considered as a historical one, he added.

Floral tributes were offered to the statue of Basavanna on the occasion. Earlier, a grand procession was taken out from Basaveshwara Circle near Gun House Circle in city to Kalamandira on Hunsur Road.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and a host of other Seers, Municipal Administration Minister Rahim Khan, MLAs A.S. Ponnanna, Tanveer Sait, H.S. Ganesh Prasad, Darshan Dhruvanarayan, T.S. Srivatsa, D. Ravishankar and K. Harish Gowda, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, CM’s Media Advisor K.V. Prabhakar, Basava Balagagala Okkuta District President Byathahalli Nagaraj and others were present.