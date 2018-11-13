Tonga horses undergo health check-up

Vets from PFA and World Wide International conduct free camp near Palace

Mysuru: The two-day health check-up camp for tonga horses organised by People For Animals (PFA) in association with World Wide International (WWI) began near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the North Gate of Mysore Palace this morning.

PFA Veterinarian Dr. Amardeep Singh and Vets of WWI Dr. Aswin, Dr. Stacy and Dr. Tvesa conducted dental, eye, mouth and complete body check-up of tonga horses besides treating their wounds.

Free medicines including ointments, energy powders and syrups were distributed to owners whose horses were suffering from various diseases and also for loss of appetite. Though there are about 150 tonga horses in city, only five horse owners turned up till afternoon.

PFA volunteer K. Bhagyalakshmi said that the check-up camps will be conducted today and tomorrow evening at the tonga stands near Kukkarahalli Lake and Agrahara Circle too.

Members of Jeevan Daya Jain Organisation also assisted the free camp which is being held from 10 am to 5 pm. The camp will conclude tomorrow.