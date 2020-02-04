Too many aspirants for Ministerial berth: BSY under stress
Too many aspirants for Ministerial berth: BSY under stress

February 4, 2020

Bengaluru:  With the State Cabinet expansion just two days away (Feb.6), loyal and senior BJP MLAs, who are apprehensive of being sidelined, have intensified their pressure on Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa seeking their induction into the Cabinet.

While some MLAs are making frequent trips to ‘Dhavalagiri’, the private residence of Yediyurappa, others have taken to twitter campaign for their inclusion, citing their loyalty and seniority in the party, according to sources.

Yediyurappa on Sunday had announced that he would be expanding his Cabinet at 10.30 am on Feb.6, with the induction of 13 Ministers while keeping three berths vacant. Even as the CM announced the expansion, loyal party MLAs are miffed that there will be only three berths for them at present, as it is widely believed that ten of the eleven newly-elected turncoat MLAs will be inducted as per the promise made to them by the BJP ahead of the bypolls.

In a related development, some of the MLAs who are considered close to the CM and also serious  aspirants for Cabinet berths, met at the Legislators Home (LH) in the State Capital this morning, to press the Party High Command and the CM for their inclusion.

Meanwhile in another development, some of the party legislators, especially the group from Kalyana Karnataka region (Hyderabad Karnataka) led by Surapur MLA Rajugowda aka Narasimha Nayak, are miffed over speculations doing rounds that C.P. Yogeshwar, a former Minister, will be inducted into the Cabinet. At present, Yogeshwar from Channapatna in Ramanagara District, is not a member of either of the Houses and loyal party leaders are strongly opposing his induction. They are also said to have questioned the CM over the preference given to Yogeshwar, while ignoring their claims. Seventeen BJP MLAs from coastal belt too are unhappy.

With pressure mounting on him from all quarters within the party, Yediyurappa is said to be making continuous efforts to placate the miffed Legislators promising them that they would be considered in the next expansion, which is likely to happen in 4-5 months. 

The CM is also said to have assured them that a major Cabinet reshuffle will take place in the coming months. But this assurance has failed to cut much ice among the loyal and senior party legislators, according to sources.

