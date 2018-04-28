Top ECI officers hold review meeting at DC’s office

Mysuru: High- ranking officers from the Election Commission of India (ECI) held a crucial review meeting with election observers and officers from the District Administration at Deputy Commissioner’s Office this morning where they took stock of the electoral scene and instructed the officials to ensure that the elections are held in a free and a fair manner.

The ECI team was led by senior IAS officer and Deputy Election Commissioner (ECI) Umesh Sinha and other officers included State Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dr. B.R. Mamatha, Director General, Media, Election Commission of India Dhirendra Ojha and Director General, Expenditure, Election Commission of India Dilip Sharma.

The Central team arrived in city last evening after holding a review meeting in Mandya. After arriving in Mysuru, the team held a meeting with district officers from 9.30 pm to 11.30 pm and they stayed at Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza. They also visited the Mysore Palace and viewed the lighting arrangements there and appreciated the illuminated message “Voting is your Right” for voters atop Chamundi Hill.

Addressing officers from the district including Additional DC T. Yogesh, City Police Commissioner Dr. A Subramanyeswara Rao, Superintendent of Police Amit Singh and a host of other department officials and observers this morning, the ECI officers directed them to fully implement the Election Model Code of Conduct.

Addressing the team of over 20 officials who form the team of general observers and expenditure observers, ECI officers asked them to strictly implement the election guidelines regarding the political and legal context, the campaign environment, the media coverage, the level of preparation of the election management body, the voting, counting, tabulation and the complaints and appeals process.

The focus of the Election Commission is Chamundeshwari Constituency where Chief Minister Siddharamaiah is fighting an electoral battle with incumbent MLA G.T. Devegowda of the JD(S). The Commission has categorised Chamundeshwari as “Expenditure-sensitive constituency”.

Election observers have been asked to report to the ECI about sending additional observers to any constituency depending on area sensitivity. The ECI has told them if need be, additional observers (senior IAS and IPS officers) can be sent based on the need.

The officers have been asked by the ECI to monitor law and order, assess the sensitivity of constituencies, and unearth duplicate voters / EPIC Cards / photos, electoral violence, booth capturing and bogus voting, threat and intimidation to voters, electoral malpractices, electoral offences, corrupt practices, use of money power, bribing of voters, surrogate expenditure, paid news, biased official machinery and inefficient election officials.