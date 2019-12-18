Torchlight protest against CAA
News

Torchlight protest against CAA

December 18, 2019

Mysuru:  Condemning the assault on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University by the Police and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), various student organisations staged a protest in Manasagangothri premises here yesterday evening.

The students under the banner of Research Scholars Association, Dalit Students Federation and AIDSO, holding torchlights shouted slogans against the Union Government and demanded the withdrawal of CAA and NRC, which they claimed were against the Constitution and Democracy.

The protestors also staged a short play on the assault of students by the Police at Jamia Millia Islamia University. Research Scholars Association President S. Maridevaiah and AIDSO’s Chandrakala led the protest in which hundreds of students participated.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching