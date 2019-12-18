Torchlight protest against CAA

December 18, 2019

Mysuru: Condemning the assault on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University by the Police and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), various student organisations staged a protest in Manasagangothri premises here yesterday evening.

The students under the banner of Research Scholars Association, Dalit Students Federation and AIDSO, holding torchlights shouted slogans against the Union Government and demanded the withdrawal of CAA and NRC, which they claimed were against the Constitution and Democracy.

The protestors also staged a short play on the assault of students by the Police at Jamia Millia Islamia University. Research Scholars Association President S. Maridevaiah and AIDSO’s Chandrakala led the protest in which hundreds of students participated.

