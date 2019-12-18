International Year of Periodic Table tomorrow

December 18, 2019

Mysuru: Mysore District Pre-University Chemistry Lecturers’ Forum is celebrating International Year of Periodic Table at Maharaja’s Pre-University College in city from 9.30 am tomorrow (Dec. 19).

Director of Pre-University Education, Bengaluru, Kangavalli will inaugurate. President of Chemistry Lecturers Forum, Bengaluru, Prof. Lakshman Rao will be the chief guest. Principal of Sadvidya Composite Pre- University College, Mysuru, D.S. Narasimha Murthy and Deputy Director of Lok Shikshana Directorate, Bengaluru, B.R. Divya will be the special invitees. Deputy Director of Pre-University Education, Mysuru District, Dr. B.N. Nagarathna will preside over the event.

Principals of Mysuru district are requested to relieve their Chemistry lecturers to attend the function and OOD facility will be given, according to a press release from President of Mysore District Chemistry Lecturers Forum Prof. N.A. Naseemuddin.

