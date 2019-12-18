Vocal and Odissi recitals at Alwar Kalabhavan Dec.21, 22
Vocal and Odissi recitals at Alwar Kalabhavan Dec.21, 22

December 18, 2019

Sri Krishna Gana Sabha has arranged vocal music concert by Vid. R. Raghu on krutis of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar at Alwar Kalabhavan in Gokulam on Dec.21 at 6 pm. 

Accompanying artistes are Vid. Arjun Kumar on violin, Vid. Kumara Swamy on mridanga and Vid. Shamith on ghata.

On Dec.22, Odissi recital  by Sindu Krishnan and party is arranged at 6.30 pm at the same venue.

Profiles: Vid. R. Raghu was a student of Sri Swamy Sachidananda School. He started learning Music in Raaga Tharangani School of Music attached to the School. Also, he was initially trained by Vidu. Sandya and Vidu. Girijamma. Later, he received Vidwat training from Vidu. Gayatri Satya Narayan.

He has obtained M.Music from KSGH Music and Performing Arts University, Mysuru, with distinction bagging two Gold Medals. 

He has given concerts all over south India including Mysuru. While singing, he tunes thamboora which is appreciated by all. He is a recipient of ‘Karnataka Ratna’ and ‘Sangeetha Ratna’ awards. He has taught at Atomic Energy Central University and D.Ed College. He has worked as Resource Person at Rangayana and at V-LEAD Institution. At present, he is working as Guest Lecturer at University College of Fine Arts, Mysuru.

Sindu Krishnan is trained in Odissi by famous Prathima Gauri Bedi in Nityagram, Bengaluru. Trained in Mohiniyattam under Bharathi Shivaji. Attended many workshops to learn Kalaripayattu. Also learnt veena under Chitra Mohan. she has given performances at Natyanjali Festival in Karur, Tamil Nadu and in Dasara Festival, Mysuru. Also performed twice at Srikrishna Gana Sabha, Mysuru and in Silk Route Festival, Bengaluru.

She has accompanied Bharathi Shivaji to give performances in Indonesia, Cambodia and Thailand. She has conducted workshops in Italy, Japan and Malaysia. At present, she is training students at Alwar Kalabhavan, Gokulam. Sindu Krishnan is also Master Trainer in Yoga Therapy. 

