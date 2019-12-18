Veerashaiva Association donates Rs.50,000 to cancer patients

December 18, 2019

Mysuru: Fresh graduates of the community were felicitated by Mysuru Veerashaiva Sajjana Sangha at a programme organised by the Sangha at its premises in Halladakeri recently, which also featured Shashti Puja.

Dr. M.S. Vishveshwara, Medical Superintendent of the City’s Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology, who was the chief guest, delivered a talk on maintaining health.

Sangha President M.N. Jayaprakash presented a cheque for Rs.50,000 to the Hospital towards treatment of cancer patients on the occasion.

