MLA performs bhoomi puja for slew of works at Nanjangud
News

December 18, 2019

Nanjangud: Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan performed bhoomi puja (ground-breaking ceremony) for a slew of development works in the constituency on Monday.

The works included drain construction and road development at Devarasanahalli at a cost of Rs.40 lakh, construction of Indiranagar-Maduvinahalli-Ballurhundi  Road at a cost of Rs.48 lakh, various development works at Shiramalli and Huskur villages at a cost of Rs.26 lakh, construction of concrete road and drainage at Kasuvinahalli at a cost of Rs.40 lakh and development of the road leading to Kante Madappa Hill at a cost of 

Rs.75 lakh.

Later speaking to press persons, Harshavardhan said that Kante Madappa Betta will be converted into a tourist spot and a ‘Yaatri Bhavan’ will be built atop the hill at a cost of Rs.1 crore.

Claiming that the Government has released Rs.10 crore for building houses to flood victims in the taluk, he said that he has held talks with Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi on developing various tourist destinations in                             Nanjangud taluk.

Nanjangud Taluk Panchayat (TP) President B.S. Mahadevappa, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Member Mangala Somashekar, BJP leader Kumbrahalli Subbanna and other leaders were present during the occasion.

