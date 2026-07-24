Torchlight rally by Congress against Ram Temple donation theft
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Torchlight rally by Congress against Ram Temple donation theft

July 24, 2026

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Congress and the KPCC Publicity Committee organised a torchlight protest march last night to condemn the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The march began at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near Mysore Palace, where Congress leaders and party workers gathered with placards and flaming torches while raising slogans.

Addressing the gathering, BMTC Vice-Chairman Niketh Raj Maurya alleged that the BJP was using Lord Ram’s name for political purposes.

Contrasting the BJP with Mahatma Gandhi, he said Gandhiji had invoked Lord Ram’s name even in his final moments and claimed that the Congress represented true devotion to Ram.

Maurya further alleged that the BJP stokes Hindu-Muslim tensions during elections in the name of Lord Ram and later misuses temple donations.

KPCC Publicity Committee President Vinay Kumar Sorake demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the alleged theft.

Accusing the Modi-led Government of acting against constitutional principles, he also called for the resignation of Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest march passed through Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle and Doddagadiyara Circle before culminating at Gandhi Square.

Among those who took part were AICC Secretaries Gopinath Palaniappan and B.M. Sandeep, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, Mysuru City Congress President R. Murthy, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan and other leaders.

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