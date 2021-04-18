Tough curbs on cards, asserts Dr. K. Sudhakar
April 18, 2021

Govt. to consider more restrictions including closure of public places where people gather 

Bengaluru: Speculation is rife that the State Government will consider some more curbs, which might include closure of public places where people gather. These curbs will be imposed in places where COVID-19 cases are seeing a huge spike. 

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru after meeting Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who is under treatment for Coronavirus at Manipal Hospital this morning, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said that tough rules that are very different from the ones imposed in other States would come into force in Bengaluru and at all places where COVID cases have increased. 

More beds in hospitals, COVID Care Centres (CCCs), hotels and hostels will be added to help COVID patients. Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka will chair a meeting of all Bengaluru MPs, MLAs and Ministers in Bengaluru on Apr. 19 (tomorrow) to take stock of the situation in the city where cases are soaring. The meeting will be held on direction from CM Yediyurappa at Vidhana Soudha. The CM will mostly attend the meeting virtually. 

The outcome of this meeting will be crucial to determine the steps the Government will take to contain the spread of the virus. Yediyurappa wanted to hold an all-party meeting today, but the meeting has been postponed as the CM is indisposed. 

