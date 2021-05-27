Tougher lockdown in Mysuru from May 29

May 27, 2021

Essentials purchase: Monday, Thursday

Shopping window: From 6 am to 12 pm

Order in force: From May 29 till June 7

Jurisdiction: Mysuru District and City

Mysore/Mysuru: With Mysuru not seeing any respite in mounting COVID-19 cases despite the slashing of RT-PCR testing by half and in spite of State Government’s lockdown decision, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, in her capacity of District Magistrate and the Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority, has further tightened the lockdown by allowing only two days a week – Monday and Thursday — from 6 am to 12 pm to purchase essential commodities.

This order will be implemented from May 29 (Saturday) till June 7, 6 am. Even banks and insurance sector have been allowed to function on Monday and Thursday from 8 am to 12 pm.

The orders were passed by the DC this morning, with the powers bestowed under Disaster Management Act 2005. Standalone milk booths, medical services, HOPCOMS outlets and Fair Price Shops have been exempted. The rest remains closed.

During the period of restriction, only goods vehicles will be permitted entry and exit and all other vehicles have been barred from getting onto the roads. Violators of lockdown rules will be punished under the relevant provisions of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Indian Penal Code.