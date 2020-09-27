Tourism Day celebrated in city

September 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of World Tourism Day, Mysuru Travels Association celebrated it by distributing Mysorepak and roses to tourists in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Palace North Gate, this morning.

In view of restriction on procession due to COVID-19, the Association members dressed in traditional attire — Mysore silk panche, shirt, shallya and peta — and welcomed visitors with a slogan ‘Mysore is open… it is safe… visit without tension.’

The usual procession from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple to welcome tourists at Railway Station was cancelled due to the pandemic. Instead, they went in open jeeps and gave away the Mysorepak and roses to tourists at Jayamarthanda and Balarama Gates of the Palace.

Association Hon. President B.S. Prashanth said that Mysuru city is now opened for tourists and following Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) as suggested by the Government of India to make the city safe for them. All tourist spots — Palace, Zoo and Brindavan Gardens — have been thrown open to tourists since Sept. 7, after nearly seven months of closure following outbreak of the pandemic. Thousands of families are directly or indirectly dependent on tourism sector. “We want to give a message ‘Mysore is safe. Visit without tension’.

Association President H. Shivalingaiah, Hon. President C.A. Jayakumar, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, David, Abhinandan and A.C. Ravi were present.