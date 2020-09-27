CM unveils New Tourism Policy 2020-25

September 27, 2020

Impetus to culture of Lambani and Advasi communities

Mysore/Mysuru: At a time when tourism is hit hard due to COVID-19, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa unveiled ‘Karnataka Tourism Policy’ for the year 2020-25 this morning.

The policy was launched today to coincide with World Tourism Day. United Nations World Tourism Organisation has designated 2020 as the Year of Tourism and Rural Development. Karnataka tourism will be actively promoting ‘Agri Tourism’ this year to highlight the fascinating facts of rural Karnataka. While showcasing the exquisite talents of the region, the focus is to preserve and have an effect of inclusive development and community participation. Also, culture of Lambani and Adivasi communities will be given the needed impetus.

Tourism, Kannada and Culture Minister, C.T. Ravi said that Karnataka is a land of glorious tradition, rich culture and artistic excellence. Nature’s exotic playground is a royal retreat for every traveller. The main aim of this new tourism policy is to ensure that every visitor to this beautiful land should take back satisfying experiences.

Highlights of 2020-25 Policy

Karnataka has unveiled its new Tourism Policy to generate over 10 lakh direct and indirect jobs in the sector and Rs. 5,000 crore investments by 2025.

The Government aims to increase the contribution of tourism from 15.8 per cent to 20 per cent of GSDP by 2025.

360 degree marketing strategy shall be adopted to promote Karnataka in domestic and key international markets and to leverage Karnataka’s brand of ‘One State, Many Worlds’ to attract higher tourist footfalls to position Karnataka as a most preferred destination.

Agri Tourism and Rural Tourism are the core tourism themes of the Policy with the objective to promote not just with agriculture and farming activities but also various aspects of rural life in Karnataka such as local cuisine, culture, traditions, arts, etc.

Steps to popularise culture of Lambani and Adivasi communities at both national and international levels.

Comprehensive development of tourism sector in the State with focus on the 5As — Attraction, Accommodation, Accessibility, Amenities and Activities.

Heritage Tourism shall be promoted with focus on 2Es — Explore and Experience.