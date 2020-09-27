K-SET exam held

September 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst uncertainty over the conduct of exam due to the COVID-19 crisis this year, the K-SET (Karnataka State Eligibility Test) — written exam for appointment of Assistant Professors in Degree Colleges of the State — was finally held at 11 district headquarters across the State, including Mysuru, with all mandatory COVID-19 precautionary & safety measures this morning.

The University of Mysore (UoM) is the nodal agency for the conduct of exam, which was held at 11 places — Mysuru, Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Davanagere, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Mangaluru, Shivamogga, Ballari and Belagavi.

A total of 1,06,500 candidates from across the State had registered for this year’s exam, which took place after a gap of two years, with the last one held in 2018. The exam was held for 41 subjects, with two papers (First paper – 9 am to 10.30 am and second paper – 11 am to 1 pm).

Due to COVID-19 crisis, the UoM had postponed the date of exams twice and had also extended the deadline for the submission of applications thrice.

In Mysuru, the exam was held at 35 centres spread across the city. A record number of 20,500 candidates had registered for centres in the city, it is learnt.