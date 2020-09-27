Karnataka Bandh: Normal life to be affected
News

Karnataka Bandh: Normal life to be affected

September 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With a host of organisations expressing support to the Karnataka Bandh called by farmer organisations tomorrow (Sept. 28) in protest against the recent amendments to Land Reforms, APMC, Electricity and Labour Acts effected by the Government, the Bandh is likely to affect normal life in city and district.

Speaking to SOM this morning, Hoskote Basavaraj, an office-bearer of Raitha-Dalita- Karmikara Aikya Horata Samiti, which has taken the lead in calling for the Bandh, said that around 600 members of various organisations will assemble in front of the KSRTC Sub-urban bus stand at 6.30 am tomorrow when it will be decided on taking out marches across the city.

Claiming that several Trader Associations of APMC, Devaraja Market, Santhepet etc., have extended support to the Bandh, he said that over 30 organisations and associations representing different sectors too have expressed their total support for the bandh, which is being held against the anti-people Farm Bills and other ordinances.

Maintaining that there will be no forcible closure of shops, Basavaraj said that people from almost all sections of the society have voluntarily backed the bandh.

Meanwhile, KSRTC Mysuru Rural Divisional Controller Srinivas told SOM that as yet, the KSRTC is yet to take any decision on stopping of services.

Asserting that bus services will begin as usual tomorrow morning, he said that, however, a decision on continuing the services will be taken depending upon the situation that prevails as hours pass by. He further said that the Police Department has been appealed to provide adequate security at Sub-Urban Bus Stand and the Depot at Bannimantap as a precautionary measure.

READ ALSO  GTD joins farmers in their protest against amendments to Land Reforms Act

KSRTC City Divisional Controller Nagaraj said that there will be regular trips tomorrow. However, the trips will be run or discontinued depending upon the situation as it unfolds, he said and added that all security measures will be taken at the City Bus Stand and Depots for ensuring the safety of passengers and buses.

However, hotels in the city will be open as usual tomorrow as the Hotel Owners Association has expressed only moral support for the bandh.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching