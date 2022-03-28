Trade Unions launch two-day strike

March 28, 2022

Banking services hit; employees out on streets in protest ATMs not affected today

The employees of various Banks and Postal Department in Mysuru joined the two-day strike called by Trade Unions in city this morning.

Mysore/Mysuru: A 48-hour nationwide strike called by different Trade Unions to protest against Government policies kicked off this morning. The strike opposes the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021. The strike is also called to oppose the Central Government’s move to privatise public sector banks.

In Mysuru, there was a good response where services at most of the nationalised or public sector banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI) and Canara Bank, were paralysed. Though the banks had informed their customers about the proposed strike and likely impact on the services in advance, some people had turned up at banks but had to return.

Transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted as employees did not report for duty. Besides, there is bound to be a delay in cheque clearances and Government Treasury operation might also be affected by the strike.

Certain private sector banks, however, functioned normally. However, those private banks, co-operative banks, regional rural banks and foreign banks affiliated to All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) joined the strike.

On Mar. 30 and 31, the services will remain suspended due to the end of the financial year.

According to the banking calendar, bank employees will work on April 1 which is a closing day. However, customers will not be able to access the bank branches. People who have any urgent work will have to wait till April 4 as April 2 is Ugadi closed holiday and Apr. 3 is a Sunday.

Today, the ATM services were not hit as most of the banks had replenished their machines with cash late last night. Services are likely to be hit from tomorrow if the cash is not loaded in the evening, said sources.

According to the official statement from the Unions, roadways, transport workers and electricity workers are also likely to join the protests, in addition to the banking and insurance staff. However, the KSRTC units were functioning normally in Mysuru with only a symbolic protest outside the Bannimantap KSRTC Depot. The postal employees staged protests at the head office.

Trade Union leaders claimed that 80 percent of the workforce in factories in Hebbal and Yadavagiri Industrial Areas stayed away from work and tomorrow too, they will boycott work.

Hundreds of bank employees protested in front of their respective banks and later joined the protesting groups at the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham who came to the protest venue. Besides AIBEA, the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and the All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) are also part of the two-day strike.

All Indian Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), among others are demanding scrapping of the proposed changes in labour laws and privatisation in any form.