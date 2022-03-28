SSLC exam begins

March 28, 2022

KSRTC provides free bus service to rural students

Students can call Helplines 080-23310075 / 76

Mysore/Mysuru: A total of 38,138 students in the district will be appearing for SSLC examinations which began throughout the State this morning. Among them, 634 students were absent today. The Department of Public Instruction has established 149 exam centres in the district including 57 in city.

This morning, before the commencement of the First Language exam, MLA S.A. Ramdas and DDPI Ramachandra Raje Urs visited St. Mary’s School at Chamundipuram, spoke to the students, distributed pens and wished them good luck.

The DDPI, who inspected a few other exam centres also, said that the students were facing the exam without any problems.

Vigilance and flying squads are monitoring the centres to prevent malpractice. CCTV cameras have been installed at vantage points in all exam centres.

A few exam centres were specially decorated with banana stems and rangolis at the entrance to receive the students. Roses were given to students.

The Health Department has deployed one staff in each exam centre to provide sanitiser and check the body temperature of every student before allowing them inside. Even ASHA workers are deployed at the centres.

Helplines have been established and students can call Ph: 080-23310075/76 in case they face any confusions or problems. Help Desks have also been set up in all exam centres.

The Department has taken steps to ensure safety of students and faculty due to COVID-19. Exam centres had displayed details about register numbers and room numbers on the notice boards for easy access to the examinees.

Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed around 200 mts radius of the exam centres and accordingly all photocopy shops in the vicinity have been closed and movement of unauthorised persons banned.

As instructed, KSRTC operated free bus service for rural students. The students were ferried on the basis of their Examination Admission Ticket and their smooth travel was ensured without causing anxiety or stress to them.

Police personnel have been deployed at all exam centres as a security measure till Apr. 11, the concluding day of the exam.

Meanwhile, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh has said that there will be no re-exams for students who fail to attend the exams from today. Instead they have to appear for the supplementary exams which will be held later.