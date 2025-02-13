Traffic jams keep Cops on their toes

February 13, 2025

Mysuru: Traffic jams were the order of the day at T. Narasipur town in the district yesterday, that hosted the three-day Kumbha Mela, at Triveni Sangama.

The number of devotees swelled yesterday, the last day of the religious event, as hordes of devotees came from Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Bengaluru districts, apart from other States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. Most of them came in their own vehicles, holding up the vehicular traffic on the road leading to Triveni Sangama.

It was common to see the vehicles stranded up to 2 to 3 kms, with a large number of vehicles coming from Mysuru, Nanjangud, Bannur, Malavalli, Chamarajanagar and Kollegal sides. The devotees were forced to park their vehicles at a distance of 2 kms from Triveni Sangama and walk till the river. The vehicles were lined up on the bridges built across Cauvery (Kaveri) and Kapila rivers.

As the parking arrangements made in the previous years of Kumbha Mela proved inadequate, the devotees had been advised to park their vehicles at Gargeshwari itself. The Police had also made temporary parking arrangements at the open fields including the vacant agricultural fields, to avoid traffic jams.