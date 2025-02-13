Lakhs of devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangama

February 13, 2025

Three-day Kumbha Mela at T. Narasipur concludes

Mysuru: Lakhs of devotees took a holy dip at Triveni Sangama in T. Narasipur taluk in the district, as the three-day 13th Kumbha Mela concluded yesterday.

Social Welfare and District Minister Dr.H.C. Mahadevappa, took part in the valedictory session of the mega religious event, popular as Kumbha Mela of the South, near Sri Chowdeshwari Temple on Triveni Sangama Road.

In his address, Dr. Mahadevappa said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had released adequate funds for the grand and meaningful celebration of Kumbha Mela, that is organised once in three years. The event was a grand success due to concerted efforts of officials and religious heads. There was a steady stream of devotees participating in the event and undertaking Kumbha Snana (holy dip), since the Kumbha Mela began on Feb. 10.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had propagated that, it was essential to consider all men as equal. The Punya Snana (Holy Dip) won’t be useful, if it doesn’t cleanse the ills of the mind. There should be a change of mindset, inspiring one to bring reforms and build an egalitarian society, the main motive behind religious practices.

Unity in Diversity

“The qualitative stance symbolises pluralism, which otherwise would have been destroyed, but for the Constitution. The message of Saints and religious leaders is also interspersed with plurality. The Kumbha Mela has also dispatched a message, loud and clear, about unity in diversity, which serves as an inspiration for the people of the State to live in harmony,” said Dr. Mahadevappa.

There should not be any scope for either politics in religious practices or vice-versa. The religious celebrations should lay emphasis on tolerance and harmony. Hence, the Constitution of India envisages ‘Freedom of Religion,’ giving equal priority to all religions. To realise the idea behind religious practices as advocated by the Constitution, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led Government, has ensured freedom for all religious practices, he added.

The original inhabitants of the land were earlier worshipping river, hill, peak and tree, as there were no Gods, they came across. They idolised culture, which depicted our conduct, language, customs and tradition. So, the plurality which is considered as the core of the culture, should be preserved, said Dr. Mahadevappa.

Breaking the barrier…

Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji said, the Kumbha Mela was a witness to breaking the barrier of caste and creed, by taking a holy dip in the same river. It is true that, one shall wash his or her sins by taking a dip in water during Kumbha Mela.

However, it would be rendered waste, if one doesn’t inculcate spiritual, religious and service oriented mindset. The religious practices should bring the changes within, the Seer added.

The youngsters, who are swayed over by modernity, cannot experience a wonderful life, if they are not aware of spiritual insights. Hence, Kumbha Mela, continues to be organised by our elders, that began in the year 1889 at the confluence of Rivers Kapila, Cauvery (Kaveri) and Spatika, in T. Narasipur.

At Prayagraj

“Maha Kumbh Mela is underway at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. We all have participated in the religious event, with several pilgrims from Karnataka also being a part of it. Those unable to travel to Prayagraj, can take part in the Kumbha Mela at T. Narasipur, which is considered as equally significant with the Maha Kumbh at Prayagrag,” opined Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji.

The country will be good if the rivers, considered as lifeline, are healthy. In a way, Kumbh Mela sends a message on conserving the water bodies and create awareness among the people. Like how heart is vital for a human being, rivers are essential for the country. The rivers function like heart and hence the rivers should be kept clean, without polluting them. If the rivers are healthy, the country will also prosper, observed Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Kaginele Mutt Seer Sri Shivananda Puri Swamiji, Kailasa Ashrama’s Sri Jayendra Teertha Swamiji, Tiruchi Swamiji, Sri Ramakrishna Ashram’s Swami Muktidanandaji, Junior Pontiff of Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram Datta Sri Vijayendra Teertha Swamiji and other religious heads were present.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K.M. Gayathri, Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana, Assistant Commissioner K.R. Rakshit were present.