Udayagiri stone-pelting incident Complaints, counter-complaints galore

February 13, 2025

Mysuru: Even as the Police have intensified investigation into the Udayagiri violence case in which members of a community pelted stones at Udayagiri Police Station on Monday night following a social media post insulting the minority community, complaints and counter-complaints by leaders of both the ruling and Opposition parties in connection with the incident has continued.

On Tuesday, a day after the incident, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana lodged a complaint at Udayagiri Police Station accusing BJP and RSS members of being responsible for the violence.

Subsequently, BJP leaders on Wednesday filed a complaint at the City Police Commissioner’s Office in Nazarbad, seeking legal action against Lakshmana for making baseless allegations against the BJP and the RSS, which were in no way connected with the incident.

Lakshmana, while speaking to media persons on Tuesday, had charged that BJP and RSS activists had resorted to stone pelting and vandalism.

Angered by the charge, the BJP legal team, responded by filing a counter-complaint at the City Police Commissioner’s Office blaming Lakshmana of carrying out an utterly false propaganda.

Maintaining that the RSS is a decades old organisation serving for the welfare of the society, the BJP strongly condemned Lakshmana’s remarks and his complaint and urged the Police to initiate legal action against him (Lakshmana) for spreading raw lies, in order to save the ruling Congress from embarrassment.

The BJP Legal Cell office-bearers Nanjundaswamy, B.M. Santosh Kumar, H.K. Bhagya, B.N. Gangadharappa, Dakshina Murthy and others were present during the filing of the complaint.

Cong. condemns statement against Home Minister

Meanwhile, Congress leader H.A. Venkatesh has condemned the statements being made against Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara.

In a press statement, Venkatesh, who is also a former MPVL (Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited) Chairman, said that Home Minister Dr. Parameshwara has issued a statement saying that no one involved in Udayagiri violence will be spared and that the Congress Government would not allow anyone to take law into their hands. But several social media posts have been targeting Dr. Parameshwara accusing him of being soft towards the perpetrators of violence, which is not correct.

The Home Minister has issued repeated statements that action will be taken against those spreading lies in social media networks and WhatsApp groups and also against all those who indulged in Udayagiri violence, Venkatesh argued.

“The BJP must remember it is one of their party members who was responsible for the trouble as he posted a social media post that was highly critical of the minority community. BJP, instead of spreading lies, should join hands with the Government in bringing peace and harmony. I will appeal the Government to take action against those BJP leaders who are trying to disturb communal harmony and peace in the State,” he noted.